Delhi launches Lakshmi Yojana September 1 with ₹2,500 monthly
India
Delhi is rolling out the Lakshmi Yojana from September 1, offering ₹2,500 every month to eligible women.
Pension letters start going out on August 27 at Talkatora Stadium, and officials are speeding up application checks so payments reach on time.
Delhi applicants need documents, ₹2.5L cap
Applicants must establish Delhi residency and have a family income up to ₹2.5 lakh per year can apply.
You will need basic documents like Aadhaar, PAN, an income certificate, details of an Aadhaar-linked single-holder bank account, and a recommendation letter from your local MLA or MP.
The scheme started taking applications on August 1 and aims to help more than 17 lakh women as part of the government's big welfare push before elections.