Delhi launches Lakshmi Yojana September 1 with ₹2,500 monthly

Applicants must establish Delhi residency and have a family income up to ₹2.5 lakh per year can apply.

You will need basic documents like Aadhaar, PAN, an income certificate, details of an Aadhaar-linked single-holder bank account, and a recommendation letter from your local MLA or MP.

The scheme started taking applications on August 1 and aims to help more than 17 lakh women as part of the government's big welfare push before elections.