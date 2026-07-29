Delhi launches Lakshmi Yojana to pay women ₹2,500 monthly

To qualify, households must use 2,400 units or less of electricity a year and earn ₹2.5 lakh or less annually.

Applications open online on August 1, with first payments set for Raksha Bandhan after verification.

Women can choose to get the money as savings or split it: ₹1,000 goes into a digital wallet.

The program also encourages saving habits and skill-building for better financial security.