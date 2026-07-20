Delhi launches PARIVARTAN to replace trucks and busses with BS-VI/electric
Delhi's got a new plan to tackle air pollution: the PARIVARTAN scheme.
The government wants to swap out old, smoky trucks and busses for cleaner BS-VI or electric models across Delhi-NCR.
About 207,000 vehicle owners could benefit, making city transport greener and helping everyone breathe a bit easier.
PARIVARTAN offers discounts subsidies vouchers exemptions
If you're thinking of upgrading your ride, this scheme has perks: major brands like Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland are offering an 8% discount on new vehicles.
You'll also get a 5% interest subsidy and monthly fuel vouchers for five years.
Scrap your old BS-IV or earlier light goods vehicle (LGV) for an electric one, and you score a full exemption on tax and registration fees for 10 years, pretty sweet deal.
Only BS-VI CNG or electric busses
Opting for a used electric LGV? You get one-half off on taxes, cheaper loan rates, and a one-time benefit equivalent to the discounted value of the fuel vouchers.
For busses, only BS-VI CNG or electric models make the cut under this scheme, all part of Delhi's push toward cleaner, sustainable transport with its EV Policy 2026.