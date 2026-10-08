Delhi launches 'Pink Saheli' card for women and transgender persons
Delhi just rolled out its Pink Saheli Smart Card, and it's already made a big impact: more than 3.5 million free bus rides by women commuters in only six days.
Announced on October 3, the card lets eligible Delhi-resident women, and Delhi-resident transgender persons travel for free on all DTC and cluster busses, whether air-conditioned or non-air-conditioned.
Delhi's 38 centers speed registrations
More than 25,00,000 trips have been made so far, with 38 centers across the city (think Nehru Place, Sarojini Nagar, and Kashmere Gate) making sign-up easy.
Special camps are helping people register quickly.
Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh says the goal is simple: every eligible Delhi-resident woman and Delhi-resident transgender person should get their card without any hassle.
The scheme aims to boost mobility and make public transport more accessible for eligible Delhi-resident women and Delhi-resident transgender persons.