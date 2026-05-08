Delhi launches 'Road RADAR' project to fight road pollution

Surveyors file 70+ geotagged reports daily

Surveyors will use geotagged photos to report at least 70 pollution issues daily through the MCD-311 app: think things like road dust, construction debris, waste dumping, and open burning.

An automated system will send these reports straight to the right authorities (like MCD or PWD), aiming for quick fixes.

As Delhi's Environment Minister put it: "Delhi's fight for clean air must be won on the ground, lane by lane and road by road."