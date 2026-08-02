Delhi launches ₹7.5L and ₹5L scheme for prisoners' unnatural deaths
India
Delhi just rolled out a new scheme to support families of prisoners who die in unnatural circumstances.
If a death happens because of inmate clashes or alleged torture or assault by staff, the family gets ₹7.5 lakh; for negligence or suicide, it's ₹5 lakh.
The scheme kicked in on August 3, 2026, and follows National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines.
Jail superintendents submit reports and postmortems
To keep things fair, jail superintendents have to submit inquiry reports and postmortem findings.
A committee led by the director general of prisons reviews everything before payouts are approved.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says this move shows the government's commitment to justice and dignity for all, even those behind bars.