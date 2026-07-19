Delhi launches 'Solarize East' with rooftop subsidies up to ₹78,000
Delhi just kicked off its "Solarize East" campaign to help more people get rooftop solar panels at home.
If you sign up, you can get a subsidy (₹30,000 for 1 kW, ₹60,000 for 2 kW, and up to ₹78,000 if you install 3 kW or more) thanks to the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.
The process is all online and you can pick from approved vendors.
DERC simplifies Delhi rooftop solar applications
The campaign started in South East Delhi with BSES Yamuna Power Limited and could expand if there's enough interest.
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission has made things smoother by letting people apply in just two online steps and skipping technical checks for most homes.
Plus, net metering means you can save big on bills by selling extra power back to the grid, a win-win for your wallet and the planet.
As one official put it, the goal is to make solar accessible and affordable for all.