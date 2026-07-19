Delhi launches 'Solarize East' with rooftop subsidies up to ₹78,000

Delhi just kicked off its "Solarize East" campaign to help more people get rooftop solar panels at home.

If you sign up, you can get a subsidy (₹30,000 for 1 kW, ₹60,000 for 2 kW, and up to ₹78,000 if you install 3 kW or more) thanks to the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

The process is all online and you can pick from approved vendors.