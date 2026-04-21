Delhi launches SOP to crack down on tree offenses
Delhi just launched a new SOP (standard operating procedure) to crack down on tree-related offenses: think illegal cutting or damage.
This comes after the Delhi High Court pushed for stronger action in March 2024.
Now, there are 24/7 control rooms and quick-response teams ready to jump in whenever someone reports an issue.
Helpline, portal streamline reporting in Delhi
Reporting is way simpler now: you can use a toll-free helpline, an online portal, or even go offline if that's your style.
Once a complaint is in, field officers get notified right away and quick-response teams collect evidence using geotagged photos and videos.
Forest officials can also step in with legal orders and work with police if needed.
Plus, the green helpline is back, so anyone who cares about Delhi's trees can actually make a difference.