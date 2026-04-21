Delhi launches SOP to crack down on tree offenses

Helpline, portal streamline reporting in Delhi

Reporting is way simpler now: you can use a toll-free helpline, an online portal, or even go offline if that's your style.

Once a complaint is in, field officers get notified right away and quick-response teams collect evidence using geotagged photos and videos.

Forest officials can also step in with legal orders and work with police if needed.

Plus, the green helpline is back, so anyone who cares about Delhi's trees can actually make a difference.