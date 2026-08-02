Delhi launches Vidya Vahini free bicycles for schoolgirls' commutes
Delhi just kicked off the Vidya Vahini scheme to make it easier for girls to get to school, by handing out free bicycles.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the program, and over 3,000 class nine students from government schools got their bikes in phase one.
The plan is to reach a whopping nearly 1.40 lakh eligible girl students across the city.
Vidya Vahini aims to cut dropouts
Gupta said transportation shouldn't stand between girls and their education.
With around ₹90 crore budget, Vidya Vahini aims to help girls feel more independent, improve attendance, cut dropout rates, and ease parents' worries about safety on the way to school.
Education Minister Ashish Sood added that the program focuses on solving the transport difficulties faced by many girls after entering Class nine.