Delhi launches winter action plan and checks 14,930 vehicles
India
Delhi just kicked off its Winter Action Plan and isn't messing around when it comes to pollution.
Since November 1, officials checked 14,930 vehicles at city borders; 1,539 were turned away, and 566 were fined for missing Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC).
The message is clear: clean air matters.
Delhi imposes 56.6L PUCC fines
Most of the fines, ₹56.6 lakh, were for PUCC violations.
Another ₹2 lakh hit vehicles breaking entry rules into Delhi, while ₹9.8 lakh targeted construction sites not following dust control norms.
Inspectors visited 300 sites; several faced closure orders for ignoring the rules.
These efforts are part of a bigger push to keep Delhi's air cleaner through February 2027.