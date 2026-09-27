Delhi lawyer alleges assault in Prasad Nagar during property dispute
India
A woman lawyer in Delhi says she was assaulted while representing her client in a property dispute, and claims police just stood by.
The incident happened in Prasad Nagar, and she is frustrated that women's helplines did not help, questioning what safety really means even with a female chief minister.
Assam lawyer filmed, FIRs filed
A video shows the lawyer tearfully telling police, "What is the use of having a female chief minister if women are not safe?" She is from Assam and says locals pressured her to drop the case.
Both sides have now filed FIRs, including allegations of sexual assault.
The situation has reignited conversations about women's safety and how much support people can actually expect from law enforcement in Delhi.