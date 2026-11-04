Delhi legal team okays contempt action against Ratna Singh
India
Delhi's legal team has OK'd starting contempt proceedings against Ratna Singh, the Cockroach Janata Party's legal head, after her social media posts criticized Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhinav Pandey.
This move follows complaints that her comments crossed a line by targeting a sitting judge.
Delhi HC to decide Ratna Singh
Singh suggested the judge was influenced by outside pressure in a case about her own alleged detention by Delhi Police, a claim seen as undermining trust in the courts.
While she also called out the police and magistrate system, officials say those criticisms alone are not enough for criminal contempt.
Now, it is up to the Delhi High Court to decide what happens next.