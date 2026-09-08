Delhi LG orders PG safety audits after collapse kills 7

A five-story boys' PG building near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed, leaving seven dead and at least six injured.

In response, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has ordered a structural safety audit of all buildings operating as PG accommodations in major PG hubs across the capital within a week to prevent more tragedies like this.

The directive came just a day after the incident, highlighting how urgent the situation is for students living away from home.