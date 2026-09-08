Delhi LG orders PG safety audits after collapse kills 7
A five-story boys' PG building near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed, leaving seven dead and at least six injured.
In response, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has ordered a structural safety audit of all buildings operating as PG accommodations in major PG hubs across the capital within a week to prevent more tragedies like this.
The directive came just a day after the incident, highlighting how urgent the situation is for students living away from home.
Inspections, student housing plans and regulations
Officials are rolling out inspection drives for PG buildings and cracking down on illegal constructions.
There's also talk of using vacant government properties for safer student housing, tightening PG rules, and setting up a DDMA control room for faster emergency help.
Plus, authorities plan to create a database of students staying in PG accommodations and tighter regulation of PG accommodations and coaching institutes, and a review of institutional PG guidelines based on Justice Guha Committee recommendations, all aimed at making sure students have safer places to stay in the city.