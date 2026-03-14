Delhi LG seeks public ideas to tackle air pollution
India
Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, is calling for a "collective effort" to fix the city's air quality.
After chatting with some kids at a local cafe who were worried about Delhi's air quality index (AQI), he posted on X that their awareness was truly heartening and invited people to share practical ideas.
AQI in Delhi
Sandhu just took office on March 11 and has a background as a top diplomat.
Right now, Delhi's air isn't looking good: AQI stood at 145 on Saturday morning, an improvement from 189 on Friday evening.
February saw several days rated "poor" or "very poor."
The message is clear: solving this will take everyone working together.