Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu pushes uniform parking rates citywide

Sandhu also suggested setting up a single authority to handle all things parking, plus teaming up with police and local groups to crack down on illegal parking.

Right now, prices are all over the place: MCD charges ₹20 an hour, but NDMC asks for ₹50.

To make life easier (and maybe techier), he floated ideas like FASTag payments and real-time info on available spots.

Fun fact: between January 1 and October 5 this year, 13.34 lakh challans and 5.54 lakh notices were issued for unauthorized parking, with 1.24 lakh vehicles towed.