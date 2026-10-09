Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu pushes uniform parking rates citywide
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu is pushing for the same parking rates everywhere in the city, hoping it'll help sort out the never-ending parking mess and traffic jams.
He met with senior officials from the civic bodies, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Traffic Police this week, saying it's time for everyone to get on the same page about how parking is managed across Delhi.
Delhi LG seeks single parking authority
Sandhu also suggested setting up a single authority to handle all things parking, plus teaming up with police and local groups to crack down on illegal parking.
Right now, prices are all over the place: MCD charges ₹20 an hour, but NDMC asks for ₹50.
To make life easier (and maybe techier), he floated ideas like FASTag payments and real-time info on available spots.
Fun fact: between January 1 and October 5 this year, 13.34 lakh challans and 5.54 lakh notices were issued for unauthorized parking, with 1.24 lakh vehicles towed.