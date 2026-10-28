Delhi likely to block 3.5L Noida and Greater Noida vehicles
India
From November 1, Delhi will likely block about 3.5 lakh older vehicles from Noida and Greater Noida to help fight air pollution.
Only non-BS VI vehicles are likely to be affected, so a lot of daily commuters might need to rethink their travel plans, and many are worried about higher costs and hassles.
Drivers face ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 fines
The ban mainly hits 111,867 BS IV vehicles and 246,993 end-of-life cars set for scrapping.
If you drive a non-compliant vehicle into Delhi after the deadline, Uttar Pradesh could face fines up to ₹5,000 (or ₹10,000 for driving without a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate).
Some residents say buying new cars isn't easy on the wallet.
The rules will be enforced until January 31, 2027, with stricter checks at city borders.