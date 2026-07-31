Delhi likely to keep DTC busses free for women
India
Good news if you're commuting in Delhi: women are likely to keep riding Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) busses for free until August 15, 2026.
The city is giving everyone a bit more time to pick up the new Pink Saheli smart cards, which will soon be required instead of those old pink tickets.
About 1.7 million Pink Saheli cards collected
About 1.7 million women have already grabbed their smart cards across Delhi.
To make things easier, DTC has started an awareness drive on busses and the Delhi government has set up 50 centers where you can get your card.
After August 15, the Pink Saheli card is likely to be a must-have for all women who want to travel free on DTC busses.