Delhi limits green crackers to 2 time slots Nov 7-8
India
Delhi wants everyone to stick to the Supreme Court's green firecracker guidelines for Diwali.
You can only burst approved green crackers on November 7 and 8, and only during two time slots: 6 to 7am or 8 to 10pm
Plus, bursting crackers is a no-go within 300 meters of hospitals, schools, nursing homes, or other quiet zones.
Only CSIR-NEERI crackers with QR codes
Only CSIR-NEERI-certified green crackers with QR codes can be sold, and only at shops approved by Delhi Police.
Online sales or buying from unauthorized spots are not allowed at all.
The government says anyone breaking these rules will face penalties, all to help keep the festival fun but safer for everyone's health and the environment.