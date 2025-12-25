Delhi limits hot-air balloon rides to weekends amid low turnout
Hot-air balloon rides at Delhi's Baansera Park are now only available on weekends, after barely anyone showed up during the week since their launch in late November 2025.
The ride takes you up 100-150 feet for about 10 minutes, but with a price tag of ₹3,000 plus GST per person, it hasn't exactly drawn crowds.
Why the change?
The balloons have only flown for four hours over two weekends so far. The first weekend had no rides due to a festival at the park.
According to Air Safari manager Vinod Baharee, just four or five people turned up on weekdays.
Last weekend saw a slight bump with 12-15 visitors and three to four rides squeezed in between 4pm and 6pm.
What's next for these balloon rides?
Each basket fits three to five people (up to 10 max), but plans to expand the service across more parks are now paused thanks to low demand.
A DDA spokesperson says new locations might come later, but officials have decided that for now, weekday flights are off the table.