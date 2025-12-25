Next Article
Right-wing group chants 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Bareilly church
Just before Christmas, a video surfaced showing about 20-25 members of a Hindu right-wing group chanting Hanuman Chalisa and shouting "Jai Shree Ram" outside a church in Bareilly.
Police were on the scene, recording the event.
The video caused an uproar on social media and sparked heated reactions online.
Political backlash and concerns over religious freedom
Many on social media called the act provocative, while Congress leaders accused right-wing groups of trying to intimidate minorities.
Congress's Shahnawaz Alam said incidents like this threaten religious freedom and questioned whether authorities are doing enough to protect everyone's rights.