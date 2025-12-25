Unnao survivor meets Gandhis after Sengar's bail suspension
The Unnao gangrape survivor and her mother met Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, days after the Delhi High Court suspended ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's sentence in her 2017 rape case.
The survivor asked for help to challenge the order in the Supreme Court, a safer place to live, and better job options for her husband.
Why it matters
This meeting came right after the survivor and her mother were reportedly manhandled by Delhi Police during a protest at India Gate—an incident Rahul Gandhi called proof of a "dead society."
During their talk, both Gandhis assured full support, with the survivor sharing that they were moved to tears.
Meanwhile, Sengar is still jailed on other charges, but his bail has sparked national debate about women's safety and justice.
Congress is demanding answers from top leaders over how the survivor has been treated.