Red Fort blast: 7 accused to stay in jail as probe continues
India
A Delhi court has decided that seven men linked to the Red Fort blast will remain in judicial custody until January 8, 2026.
The accused—Adeel Rather, Muzammil Ganaie, Shaheen Saeed, Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay, Jasir Bilal Wani, Amir Rashid Ali, and Soyab—were brought to court amid tight security by the National Investigation Agency.
What investigators are saying
According to the NIA, these men were part of a terror group allegedly run by doctors.
Officials say they helped with logistics, sheltered suspects, and tried to destroy evidence after the November 10 suicide car bombing near Red Fort that killed 14 people and injured over 20.
Explosives and related items have been seized in the investigation as forensic teams continue their work.