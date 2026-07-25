Delhi limits liquor shop hours to 8pm amid protests
India
If you're in Delhi and planning to grab a drink, heads up: liquor shops across the city now have to close early at 8pm from July 24 to July 26, 2026.
This move comes after the police flagged concerns about public safety during ongoing protests, so the usual late-night runs are off for a few days.
Delhi Police cite safety concerns
Delhi Police said it was worried that keeping liquor stores open late could lead to troublemakers causing disturbances or damaging property.
700 government-run shops got word of the change, and officials say it's all about keeping things peaceful while tensions are high in the city.