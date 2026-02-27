Delhi liquor policy case: Kejriwal, Kavitha among 23 acquitted
A Delhi court has cleared former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha, and 20 others in the high-profile CBI liquor policy case.
The judge said there was no evidence of a criminal conspiracy behind the excise policy, which had aimed at reforming liquor sales in the city.
Court orders internal inquiry against CBI officials
The court called out the CBI for filing a chargesheet that lacked evidentiary support and relying on unproven claims about kickbacks from a so-called "south lobby."
The judge said these conspiracy theories didn't hold up in court.
Now, an internal inquiry against some CBI officials has been ordered for building the case on weak statements.
This decision wraps up a multi-year probe that began after a complaint from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.