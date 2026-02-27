Delhi liquor policy case: Kejriwal, Kavitha among 23 acquitted

Court orders internal inquiry against CBI officials

The court called out the CBI for filing a chargesheet that lacked evidentiary support and relying on unproven claims about kickbacks from a so-called "south lobby."

The judge said these conspiracy theories didn't hold up in court.

Now, an internal inquiry against some CBI officials has been ordered for building the case on weak statements.

This decision wraps up a multi-year probe that began after a complaint from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.