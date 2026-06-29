Delhi logs 1st heatwave and warmest June night since 2024

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi

Sticky humidity (37% to 70%) is making things extra uncomfortable and raising the risk of heat exhaustion, so the IMD has put out a yellow alert for Delhi.

The southwest monsoon is running late this year, but relief is on the horizon: temps should start dipping below 40 degrees Celsius by July 1, with rain likely by July 4.

Meanwhile, air quality has stayed moderate, just remember to stay hydrated and avoid going out during peak afternoon hours.