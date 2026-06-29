Delhi logs 1st heatwave and warmest June night since 2024
Delhi just had its first heatwave day in over a month, with Sunday's high hitting 41.8 degrees Celsius and the night barely cooling down to 31.1 degrees Celsius, the warmest June night since 2024.
With humidity making it feel even hotter (the "feels like" temp crossed a sweltering 50 degrees Celsius), stepping outside has been seriously tough.
IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi
Sticky humidity (37% to 70%) is making things extra uncomfortable and raising the risk of heat exhaustion, so the IMD has put out a yellow alert for Delhi.
The southwest monsoon is running late this year, but relief is on the horizon: temps should start dipping below 40 degrees Celsius by July 1, with rain likely by July 4.
Meanwhile, air quality has stayed moderate, just remember to stay hydrated and avoid going out during peak afternoon hours.