Delhi logs hottest May in 2 years and cleanest air

No immediate heat waves in Delhi

Frequent weather changes, thanks to western disturbances and cyclonic activity, kept things unpredictable.

Early pre-monsoon showers cooled things down at first, but once those faded, the heat waves kicked in.

Luckily, late-May rain and strong winds helped clear out pollution; on May 30, the AQI dropped to just 85, the best day this month!

And for those wondering about next week: no heat waves expected right away, but temperatures might climb again soon.