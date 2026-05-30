Delhi logs hottest May in 2 years and cleanest air
May was a wild weather ride for Delhi: think the hottest May in two years, with average highs at 39.7 Celsius and heat waves sending temperatures over 46 Celsius.
Even nights felt like summer never slept, hitting one of the highest nighttime temperatures in the last 14 years 32.8 Celsius on May 26.
But here's the twist: despite all that heat, Delhi breathed its cleanest air in five years.
No immediate heat waves in Delhi
Frequent weather changes, thanks to western disturbances and cyclonic activity, kept things unpredictable.
Early pre-monsoon showers cooled things down at first, but once those faded, the heat waves kicked in.
Luckily, late-May rain and strong winds helped clear out pollution; on May 30, the AQI dropped to just 85, the best day this month!
And for those wondering about next week: no heat waves expected right away, but temperatures might climb again soon.