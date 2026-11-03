Delhi logs over 1,000 dengue and 355 malaria cases
India
Delhi has logged over 1,000 dengue cases and 355 malaria cases by the end of October.
Just last week, there were 90 new dengue and 18 new malaria cases.
The good news: there have been no deaths from these diseases so far.
MCD conducts 3.66cr house inspections
Most cases came from areas managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), especially Central and Najafgarh zones for dengue.
To tackle this, the MCD carried out anti-mosquito drives, spraying insecticides and checking over 3.66 crore visits to houses for breeding spots.
They found mosquito breeding in over 2.21 lakh houses, issued more than 1.48 lakh legal notices, and 30,000 prosecutions were launched during the period.
By the end of October, Delhi also saw 39 chikungunya cases.