Delhi records wettest 1st week of August in 15 years

Gurgaon was one of the worst-hit areas in the National Capital Region (NCR), receiving 67.5mm of rainfall till 5:30pm on Friday.

The city witnessed "heavy rainfall," as defined by IMD, which refers to precipitation between 64.5mm and 115.5mm in a day.

Near Noida, Jewar and Dadri also recorded significant rainfall with 40mm and 37.5mm, respectively.