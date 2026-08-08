Delhi records wettest 1st week of August in 15 years
What's the story
Delhi has witnessed its wettest first week of August in 15 years, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording 127mm of rain since the month began. The downpour has submerged major roads under up to four feet of water, stranding vehicles and choking traffic. The IMD has issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR as heavy rainfall continues to pound the region.
Flooding impact
Gurgaon, Jewar, and Dadri received significant rainfall
Gurgaon was one of the worst-hit areas in the National Capital Region (NCR), receiving 67.5mm of rainfall till 5:30pm on Friday.
The city witnessed "heavy rainfall," as defined by IMD, which refers to precipitation between 64.5mm and 115.5mm in a day.
Near Noida, Jewar and Dadri also recorded significant rainfall with 40mm and 37.5mm, respectively.
Twitter Post
Severe waterlogging at Kapashera border
#WATCH | Delhi: Severe waterlogging as Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall; visuals from Kapashera border pic.twitter.com/LcAhRI2PmX— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026
Urban flooding
Several areas in Delhi submerged under water
Several areas in Delhi recorded over 100mm of rainfall, including Pushp Vihar (147.5mm), Chhattarpur (131mm), Ayanagar (87.4mm), Palam (73.5mm), Janakpuri (71.5mm) and Safdarjung (59.2mm).
The incessant rain submerged residential colonies and arterial roads across the city under several feet of water.
This left vehicles stranded and choked traffic on major thoroughfares such as Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Mahipalpur, and Minto Road, among others.
Weather update
Day temperatures 7 degrees below normal
The relentless rain has also led to a sharp drop in temperatures, with day temperatures around seven degrees below normal at 27.5 degrees Celsius.
Night temperatures were also below normal by two notches at 25.6 degrees Celsius.
The IMD said that the "feel-like" temperature rose to 32 degrees Celsius due to high humidity levels between 97% and 100%.