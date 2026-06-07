Delhi LPG price ₹942, oil firms lose about ₹700

Global LPG prices up 46%

Global LPG prices have shot up 46% since February, thanks to supply issues in the Strait of Hormuz caused by ongoing tensions.

To help out, the government and oil marketing companies (OMCs) are offering subsidies, like ₹300 off per cylinder for Ujjwala scheme users (up to four times a year).

Domestic refineries now cover 70% of demand (up from 40%), and imports from countries like the US and Australia are filling gaps.

Still, overall LPG use has dipped as industrial supply gets rationed to prioritize homes.