Delhi, Maharashtra cut ATF tax to 7% to help airlines

IGI CSIA, Delhi ₹1,368cr Maharashtra ₹550-600cr

The tax cuts kick in mid-May and will mainly help big airports like Delhi's IGI and Mumbai's CSIA, where Delhi and Mumbai account for a disproportionately large share of India's air traffic.

ATF now makes up as much as 60% of airline expenses, so relief is welcome, but it comes with a price.

Delhi could lose about ₹1,368 crore a year in revenue, and Maharashtra might see losses between ₹550 crore and ₹600 crore.

Whether flight prices actually drop depends on how global fuel prices hold up.