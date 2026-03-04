Delhi man dies after bus runs over him
India
A heartbreaking road accident in Delhi's Uttam Nagar left 30-year-old Daksh dead on Tuesday morning.
While riding his scooter home, Daksh collided with the open door of a parked car and fell onto the road, where he was tragically run over by a DTC bus.
Both drivers detained, probe underway
The incident unfolded around 8:30am near Uttam Nagar West Metro station.
The car had stopped because a passenger felt unwell and needed to use a washroom—leading someone to open the car door right as Daksh was passing by.
Police arrived quickly but Daksh was declared dead at the hospital.
Both the bus driver and the car driver have been detained as police investigate, reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to piece together exactly what went wrong.