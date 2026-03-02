Delhi man dismembered by friends after robbery gone wrong

How police cracked the case

When Gupta went missing on February 23, police tracked his SUV using CCTV and toll records all the way to Vrindavan.

This led them to find his remains and arrest four suspects—Suraj alias Happy, Bhupender, Balram, and Rakhi—while one more person is still on the run.

The group tried to mislead investigators using Gupta's phone, but sharp detective work brought them down quickly.