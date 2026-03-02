Delhi man dismembered by friends after robbery gone wrong
India
A canteen operator from Delhi, Anroop Gupta (48), was killed by his friend and a group of accomplices after being lured to a party on February 18, 2026.
Even after telling them where his gold jewelry was hidden, he was attacked and later found dismembered in the Yamuna River.
How police cracked the case
When Gupta went missing on February 23, police tracked his SUV using CCTV and toll records all the way to Vrindavan.
This led them to find his remains and arrest four suspects—Suraj alias Happy, Bhupender, Balram, and Rakhi—while one more person is still on the run.
The group tried to mislead investigators using Gupta's phone, but sharp detective work brought them down quickly.