Delhi man gets life for kidnapping, murdering 11-year-old boy
A Delhi court has handed Karamvir Singh a life sentence for the sexual assault and murder of an 11-year-old boy in 2019.
Singh lured the child away from a sweet shop, took him to a secluded spot near Narela railway line, and committed the crime.
He later tried to mislead people by claiming he had "magical powers" before revealing where the boy's body was hidden.
'Convict did not deserve leniency'
Singh was found guilty thanks to strong forensic evidence, like the victim's blood on his clothes and knife, and CCTV footage showing him with the child.
The judge refused to award the death penalty, saying the offenses, though heinous, did not fall in the 'rarest of rare' category; he noted the convict's age and that this was his only criminal case as mitigating factors, but added that the convict did not deserve leniency.
The court also ordered ₹15 lakh in compensation for the victim's parents, recognizing their deep loss and stressing that such crimes need serious consequences.