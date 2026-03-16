Delhi man gets life for kidnapping, murdering 11-year-old boy

'Convict did not deserve leniency'

Singh was found guilty thanks to strong forensic evidence, like the victim's blood on his clothes and knife, and CCTV footage showing him with the child.

The judge refused to award the death penalty, saying the offenses, though heinous, did not fall in the 'rarest of rare' category; he noted the convict's age and that this was his only criminal case as mitigating factors, but added that the convict did not deserve leniency.

The court also ordered ₹15 lakh in compensation for the victim's parents, recognizing their deep loss and stressing that such crimes need serious consequences.