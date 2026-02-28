Delhi man molests girl for 3 years during rickshaw ride
India
A 55-year-old e-rickshaw driver from Wazirabad, Delhi, has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl over the past three years.
The man, who lived nearby and regularly drove her home from school, would take detours to secluded spots and inappropriately touch her.
After another incident on February 21, the girl finally told her mother what had been happening.
Accused arrested, investigation underway
Once the girl spoke up, her family called the police right away. The accused was arrested on February 22 under sexual harassment and POCSO charges.
The girl is now receiving counseling and says she feels safer.
Meanwhile, police are checking if he targeted any other children he drove to school. The investigation is still underway.