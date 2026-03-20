Delhi: Man poisons 3 people with pesticide-laced 'laddoos' in occult ritual
Three people, Randhir Singh, 76, Laxmi, 40, and Shiv Naresh, 42, were found dead in a parked car on Delhi's Peeragarhi flyover on February 8.
Police say an occultist, Kamruddin, 72, mixed pesticide and sleeping pills into laddoos and cold drinks, then gave them to the victims during a supposed ritual.
Tragically, all three died after eating the poisoned sweets.
Forensics confirmed poisoning as cause of death
Kamruddin was arrested on February 12 after investigators traced his movements using call records, location data, and CCTV footage.
He had promised the victims ₹3 crore from a dhanvarsha ritual in exchange for ₹2 lakh but ended up stealing their cash instead.
Forensics confirmed poisoning as the cause of death. Police are now digging deeper into Kamruddin's finances and rituals, suspecting there could be more victims in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.