Delhi: Man poisons 3 people with pesticide-laced 'laddoos' in occult ritual

Forensics confirmed poisoning as cause of death

Kamruddin was arrested on February 12 after investigators traced his movements using call records, location data, and CCTV footage.

He had promised the victims ₹3 crore from a dhanvarsha ritual in exchange for ₹2 lakh but ended up stealing their cash instead.

Forensics confirmed poisoning as the cause of death. Police are now digging deeper into Kamruddin's finances and rituals, suspecting there could be more victims in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.