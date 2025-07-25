Next Article
Delhi man promises marriage, blackmails woman with intimate video
A 35-year-old man, Mohammed Raza, was arrested in Delhi after allegedly promising marriage to a woman and then threatening to leak her private videos when she insisted he follow through.
The woman, who has been separated from her husband since 2017, said Raza convinced her to get a divorce and even asked for ₹3 lakh for wedding expenses.
Woman got converted for 'speeding up' marriage
According to the complaint, Raza and the woman were in a relationship last year.
He reportedly got her converted at court under the pretense of speeding up their marriage.
But after they became intimate, he cut off contact and used a private video as blackmail.
Police have registered a case against him under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.