IMD predicts heavy rain in AP till July 27
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh! The IMD says North Coastal areas can expect heavy to very heavy rain through July 27, thanks to a low-pressure system moving in from the Bay of Bengal.
South Coastal regions might see downpours until July 26, while Rayalaseema gets scattered showers.
Orange alerts out for several districts
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-50km/h) are on the cards till July 28—so travel plans, power supply, and even your internet could take a hit.
Farmers especially need to watch out for crop and livestock safety.
Orange alerts are out for Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju (July 25-26), plus Vizianagaram and Anakapalle (July 26).
Stay safe and keep an eye on updates!