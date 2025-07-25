IMD predicts heavy rain in AP till July 27

Orange alerts out for several districts

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-50km/h) are on the cards till July 28—so travel plans, power supply, and even your internet could take a hit.

Farmers especially need to watch out for crop and livestock safety.

Orange alerts are out for Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju (July 25-26), plus Vizianagaram and Anakapalle (July 26).

Stay safe and keep an eye on updates!