12 Indians missing in Russia, worked with army during war
Twelve Indians have gone missing in Russia, the government confirmed this week.
The news came up in Parliament after MP Balbir Singh Seechewal asked what's being done for their families and safe return.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh shared that while 98 Indians who served with the Russian army are already back home and 13 are still enlisted, these 12 remain unaccounted for.
Embassy helping others finish their service
Officials say they're actively working with Russian authorities to find out what happened to those missing.
The Indian Embassy is also helping arrange travel and documents for others finishing their service.
Singh emphasized that the safety of Indians abroad is a top priority, promising quick support if any new updates come in.