12 Indians missing in Russia, worked with army during war India Jul 25, 2025

Twelve Indians have gone missing in Russia, the government confirmed this week.

The news came up in Parliament after MP Balbir Singh Seechewal asked what's being done for their families and safe return.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh shared that while 98 Indians who served with the Russian army are already back home and 13 are still enlisted, these 12 remain unaccounted for.