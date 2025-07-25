US-India BTA negotiations: What is at stake?

What's in it for both sides?

This deal could make it easier for Indian and American products—think everything from farm goods to electric vehicles—to cross borders by cutting tariffs and other trade barriers.

Both sides are also looking to fix a big trade gap (the US imported $45.7 billion more from India than it exported in 2024) while protecting things like digital privacy and farmers' interests.

If all goes well, the agreement could boost jobs, tech sharing, and even strengthen supply chains for stuff we use every day.

```