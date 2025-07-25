Next Article
Migrant workers assaulted in Tamil Nadu for speaking Bengali
Four migrant workers from West Bengal were assaulted by locals in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, on July 15 after being questioned for speaking Bengali—some suspected they were from Bangladesh.
The attackers used iron rods and lathis, leaving the workers with serious injuries.
Incident raises questions about safety of migrant workers
The victims—Sujan Sheikh, Milan Sheikh, Sahil Sheikh, and Babu Sheikh—filed a police complaint two days later. They said they hadn't been paid for 11 days of work and needed money to get home.
Sujan's father shared that his son's hand was broken and needed surgery.
The incident has once again raised tough questions about the safety of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.