Migrant workers assaulted in Tamil Nadu for speaking Bengali

Incident raises questions about safety of migrant workers

The victims—Sujan Sheikh, Milan Sheikh, Sahil Sheikh, and Babu Sheikh—filed a police complaint two days later. They said they hadn't been paid for 11 days of work and needed money to get home.

Sujan's father shared that his son's hand was broken and needed surgery.

The incident has once again raised tough questions about the safety of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.