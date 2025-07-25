'Degree doesn't bar maintenance': Delhi HC on woman's financial support

Why does this matter?

The court backed an order for a husband to pay ₹10,000/month to his wife and ₹15,000 for their daughter, even though he argued his wife used to work.

The judges pointed out that caring for kids made it tough for her to keep working.

With the husband earning over ₹1.7 lakh a month, the court said this support is fair and necessary so dependents can live with dignity—not as a favor, but as a right.

This decision highlights how real-life responsibilities are valued over just qualifications on paper.