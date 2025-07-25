Next Article
J&K Police seize house under UAPA for supporting terrorists
In Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized a house under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, saying it was used to hide and support terrorists.
The property belongs to Javaid Ahmad Dar from Reban, Sopore.
This move follows an FIR registered under UAPA and the Arms Act as part of efforts to curb militancy in the region.
Property attached under UAPA rules
The single-storey house sits on over three kanals of land in Reban Ramham. Investigations found it was intentionally used to give shelter and help with terror activities.
After collecting evidence and getting official approval, police attached the property under UAPA rules.
Authorities say this is part of a bigger push to break down networks that support militancy in North Kashmir.