'Operation Sindoor': How India struck terror camps after Pahalgam attack

Operation Sindoor reflects India's new approach to dealing with terrorism

This operation marks a shift toward smarter, more precise responses to cross-border terrorism—showing India's focus on security without escalating conflict.

When Pakistan tried to retaliate with drones and missiles, Indian air defenses stopped them.

The world took notice of India's approach, leading to a ceasefire just three days later after Pakistan approached India to request a cessation of firing.

For many young Indians, it's a reminder of how strategy and technology are shaping national security today.