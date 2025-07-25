'Operation Sindoor': How India struck terror camps after Pahalgam attack
After the tragic April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025.
Using Rafale jets and advanced missiles, the military targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
The strikes were carefully planned to avoid harm to civilians or military sites; however, Pakistan claimed civilian casualties, which India denied.
Operation Sindoor reflects India's new approach to dealing with terrorism
This operation marks a shift toward smarter, more precise responses to cross-border terrorism—showing India's focus on security without escalating conflict.
When Pakistan tried to retaliate with drones and missiles, Indian air defenses stopped them.
The world took notice of India's approach, leading to a ceasefire just three days later after Pakistan approached India to request a cessation of firing.
For many young Indians, it's a reminder of how strategy and technology are shaping national security today.