Karnataka minister assures farmers there's enough urea this season

Opposition leaders have criticized the state government

The recent buzz about a urea shortage came from three things: an early monsoon speeding up sowing, less urea sent by the central government, and some farmers stocking up ahead of time.

To sort it out, Cheluvarayaswamy has asked the Centre for more supply and requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to push for extra allocation during his Delhi visit.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have criticized the state government but officials say steps are being taken to keep fertilizer supplies stable.