Karnataka minister assures farmers there's enough urea this season
Karnataka's Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy has assured everyone that there's enough urea for farmers this season.
Out of the 6,80,000 tons needed from April to July, 6,55,000 tons have already been sold and there's still 1,94,000 tons left in stock.
The minister urged farmers not to worry or rush to buy early—supplies are steady right now.
Opposition leaders have criticized the state government
The recent buzz about a urea shortage came from three things: an early monsoon speeding up sowing, less urea sent by the central government, and some farmers stocking up ahead of time.
To sort it out, Cheluvarayaswamy has asked the Centre for more supply and requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to push for extra allocation during his Delhi visit.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders have criticized the state government but officials say steps are being taken to keep fertilizer supplies stable.