US student visa applicants must share social media profiles
Indian students hoping to study in the US are running into fresh challenges.
From June 18, 2025, anyone applying for F, M, or J student visas will need to share their social media profiles as part of a new security check.
This rule has sparked concerns among students and parents about possible delays and privacy issues.
India trying to resolve issues with US
India's Ministry of External Affairs says it's talking with US officials to help make things smoother for students.
Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized that while the US controls its own visa process, India is pushing for better student mobility.
The government has also flagged over 3,500 illegal agents on its eMigrate portal and is running campaigns to warn young people about fake job offers and promote safe ways to go abroad.