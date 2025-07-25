US student visa applicants must share social media profiles

India trying to resolve issues with US

India's Ministry of External Affairs says it's talking with US officials to help make things smoother for students.

Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized that while the US controls its own visa process, India is pushing for better student mobility.

The government has also flagged over 3,500 illegal agents on its eMigrate portal and is running campaigns to warn young people about fake job offers and promote safe ways to go abroad.