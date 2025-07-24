Kerala's Kozhikode battling leptospirosis, dengue, hepatitis outbreak after heavy rains

Hospitals are packed; around 1,000 fever patients show up daily

Since July started, there have been at least 10 leptospirosis cases (with four deaths) across several areas.

Dengue has hit over 100 people, while hepatitis A has crossed 200 cases with one death reported.

Hospitals are packed—around 1,000 fever patients show up daily—and many are being treated on floors because beds are full.