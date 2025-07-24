Kerala's Kozhikode battling leptospirosis, dengue, hepatitis outbreak after heavy rains
Kozhikode district in Kerala is dealing with a sudden spike in leptospirosis, hepatitis A, and dengue cases this July. The outbreak is tied to weeks of heavy rain and waterlogging.
Health officials had already warned people and suggested preventive medicine for anyone exposed to floodwaters.
Since July started, there have been at least 10 leptospirosis cases (with four deaths) across several areas.
Dengue has hit over 100 people, while hepatitis A has crossed 200 cases with one death reported.
Hospitals are packed—around 1,000 fever patients show up daily—and many are being treated on floors because beds are full.
Outbreak underscores importance of early warnings and preventive measures
This outbreak is a reminder of how quickly diseases can spread after extreme weather—especially when cities get flooded.
It highlights why early warnings and preventive steps matter so much during monsoon season, not just for Kozhikode but for any place facing similar risks.