Delhi man Rupak arrested after allegedly killing wife Poonam
A 26-year-old Delhi man named Rupak has been arrested after allegedly killing his wife, Poonam, during a fight at their Sonia Vihar home.
The couple, married for five years with a three-year-old child, reportedly argued often, mainly over Rupak's jealousy and alcohol issues.
On Wednesday evening, things turned violent when Rupak suspected Poonam of her character and hit her repeatedly, banged her head against a wall, and threw her to the floor.
Case registered in Poonam's death
Poonam was found unconscious at home and declared dead at the hospital.
Rupak tried to run, but was caught by police soon after.
Forensics are gathering evidence, and a postmortem is underway to confirm the cause of death.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and taken up the investigation.