Delhi man Rupak arrested after allegedly killing wife Poonam India Apr 30, 2026

A 26-year-old Delhi man named Rupak has been arrested after allegedly killing his wife, Poonam, during a fight at their Sonia Vihar home.

The couple, married for five years with a three-year-old child, reportedly argued often, mainly over Rupak's jealousy and alcohol issues.

On Wednesday evening, things turned violent when Rupak suspected Poonam of her character and hit her repeatedly, banged her head against a wall, and threw her to the floor.