Delhi man Sadaruddin arrested, allegedly sexually assaulted 8-year-old girl

FIR filed under POCSO Act

An FIR was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, and Sadaruddin, who is known to the victim's family, has been sent to judicial custody.

The Rohini district police, led by DCP Shashank Jaiswal, are handling the case and say they're following all legal steps to protect the child and ensure justice.

The investigation is still ongoing.