Delhi man Sadaruddin arrested, allegedly sexually assaulted 8-year-old girl
India
A difficult story from Delhi: a 32-year-old man named Sadaruddin has been arrested in Aman Vihar for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.
The incident happened on April 2, when he reportedly tricked the child into coming to his house.
Police responded quickly after getting a call about what happened.
FIR filed under POCSO Act
An FIR was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, and Sadaruddin, who is known to the victim's family, has been sent to judicial custody.
The Rohini district police, led by DCP Shashank Jaiswal, are handling the case and say they're following all legal steps to protect the child and ensure justice.
The investigation is still ongoing.