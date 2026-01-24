Delhi man scammed of ₹2.49L by fake traffic challan SMS

How the scam worked—and what's being done

The fraudsters used a phishing website made to look like Parivahan.gov.in and even routed some money internationally.

A case has been registered by the cyber police of East district for cheating and personation.

Quick tip: Always check challans only on the official Parivahan site, and report suspicious activity fast to 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in for the best chance at getting your money back.