Delhi man scammed of ₹2.49L by fake traffic challan SMS
India
A 65-year-old from East Delhi lost over ₹2.49 lakh after clicking a payment link in a fake SMS claiming he owed a ₹500 traffic challan.
The message looked official, but once he entered his credit card details, scammers drained his account in minutes.
How the scam worked—and what's being done
The fraudsters used a phishing website made to look like Parivahan.gov.in and even routed some money internationally.
A case has been registered by the cyber police of East district for cheating and personation.
Quick tip: Always check challans only on the official Parivahan site, and report suspicious activity fast to 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in for the best chance at getting your money back.