Delhi man Sourav, 30, caught extorting women with AI photos
India
A 30-year-old Delhi man named Sourav was caught by police for using AI tools to create fake, explicit photos of young women and then blackmailing them over Snapchat under the profile name "Lakshay Garg."
One victim, a 19-year-old woman from Malkaganj, had ₹30,000 transferred by her family to stop the threats, but he kept demanding more money even months later.
Posed as recruiter, used call screenshots
Sourav posed as a recruiter online, tricking women into sharing their resumes and doing video calls.
He'd take screenshots from these calls and use AI to make manipulated images for extortion.
He also pressured victims to share contacts of other women so he could target them too.
Police tracked him down using digital evidence and seized his phone and SIM card.